Anand Mahindra tags Elon Musk, shows 'original Tesla' from India

Chennai: Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared an image of the “original Tesla vehicle” from India that was fully self-driven and did not require navigation assistance from Google Maps. And he has sought Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk's reaction to the post.

The defining features that Tesla takes pride in are cost-efficiency, being an electric vehicle, and its self-driving features. The image that Mahindra shared showed two bullocks pulling a cart without guidance as the people aboard it slept through the journey.