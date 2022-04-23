Naziha Salim: Facts about contemporary Iraqi artist to know

Google on Saturday paid an ode to the pioneering Iraqi painter Naziha Salim with a doodle who was remembered for depicting rural life through her artwork. A note accompanying the Google Doodle read “Salim specialized in fresco and mural painting. After graduation, she spent several more years abroad, immersing herself in art and culture,” read a note accompanying the Google Doodle. It added, "Her work often depicts rural Iraqi women and peasant's life through bold brush strokes and vivid colors. Today's Doodle artwork is an ode to Salim's painting style and a celebration of her long-standing contributions to the art world!" (sic)
Naziha Salim: Facts about contemporary Iraqi artist to know
Google Doodle on Iraqi artist Naziha SalimScreengrab
1.

Naziha Salim was born in Turkey into a family of artists in 1927. She studied art at Baghdad's Fine Arts Institute and the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Art in Paris.

Naziha Salim
Naziha Salim Wiki
2.

April 23, as a date marks a significance to Salim's career as it is on this day that her work was spotlighted in UAE-based Barjeel Art Foundation’s collection of the works of female artists.

'Untitled', Naziha Selim (1963).
'Untitled', Naziha Selim (1963). Twitter
3.

Salim's father was a painter and her mother was an embroidery artist. She had three brothers and all of them had a remarkable contribution to arts. One of her brothers, Jawad Salim, is regarded as one of the most prominent sculptors of Iraq.

'Untitled', Naziha Selim (1963).
'Untitled', Naziha Selim (1963). Twitter
4.

Surrounded by artists around her home, Salim's fascination for art started from an young age and she started creating her own art pieces from since then.

'Untitled', Naziha Selim (1963).
'Untitled', Naziha Selim (1963). Photo credit: Barjeel Art Foundation, Sharjah
5.

She earned a distinction in the course and received a scholarship to study at the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Art in Paris.

'Martyr's Wife', Naziha Selim (1982).
'Martyr's Wife', Naziha Selim (1982). Photo credit: Barjeel Art Foundation, Sharjah
6.

She worked at Baghdad's Fine Arts Institute and taught there until she retired.

Untitled, 1996, oil on canvas by Naziha Selim, from the private collection of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.
Untitled, 1996, oil on canvas by Naziha Selim, from the private collection of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.Photo credit: Ismail Noor
7.

Salim founded a community of foreign-educated artists, called Al-Ruwwad and was also one of the founding members of it.

Naziha Salim and one of her paintings
Naziha Salim and one of her paintingsTwitter
8.

Salim specialised in fresco and mural painting while in Paris.

'Untitled', Naziha Selim (1963).
'Untitled', Naziha Selim (1963). Facebook
9.

Al-Ruwwad is an artists' community that invites artists from across the world and incorporates art techniques into the Iraqi aesthetic.

One of her paintings
One of her paintingsTwitter
10.

She wrote a book called Iraq: Contemporary Art, which is an important source of information about the early development of Iraq’s modern art movement and her artwork are displayed at the Sharjah Art Museum and at the Modern Art Iraqi Archive (MAIA).

One of her paintings
One of her paintingsTwitter
11.
