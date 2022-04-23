Naziha Salim: Facts about contemporary Iraqi artist to know

Google on Saturday paid an ode to the pioneering Iraqi painter Naziha Salim with a doodle who was remembered for depicting rural life through her artwork. A note accompanying the Google Doodle read “Salim specialized in fresco and mural painting. After graduation, she spent several more years abroad, immersing herself in art and culture,” read a note accompanying the Google Doodle. It added, "Her work often depicts rural Iraqi women and peasant's life through bold brush strokes and vivid colors. Today's Doodle artwork is an ode to Salim's painting style and a celebration of her long-standing contributions to the art world!" (sic)