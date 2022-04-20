'Relatives like marriage, I can't avoid': K'taka man prints KGF dialogue on wedding card

This was one of the iconic dialogues from the film which was also featured in the trailer. However, In the movie Yash, the lead actor, would say, "Violence, Violence, Violence..I don't like it. I avoid! But... violence likes me, I can't avoid!"

The groom, Chandrasekhar and bride, Shwetha, who are planning to wed on May 13, posted the invitation on social media and soon grabbed the eyes of netizens.

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty hit the screens on April 14. 'KGF 2', which is the sequel to the Blockbuster film 'KGF', is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.