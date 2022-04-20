How a smartphone saved a soldier’s life in Ukraine

Kyiv: A viral video on the internet of a Ukrainian soldier beating death by a whisker is awing the netizens.

It all took a mobile phone to block the bullet to save the life of the soldier in the war-torn country.

The viral video is among numerous instances of valour, and courage which have emerged from both sides while the war rages between Russia and Ukraine.

The Ukrainian soldier was shot at by Russian troops but he survived, and that was all because his phone took all the damage from the 7.62 mm bullet that had the soldier as its target. The bullet remained stuck in the phone.

The Ukrainian soldier shows his damaged phone with a stuck bullet in the viral video, saying “…smartphone saved my life”.