21-yr-old Chihuahua is oldest living dog, figures in Guinness Record

Chennai: The Guinness World Records (GWR) took to their official Instagram account and confirmed a new record of a world's oldest dog. According to the official website, Chihuahua in Florida named TobyKeith is the "world's oldest living dog" at the age of 21 years and 66 days.
Now, the dog is owned by Gisela Shore of Greenacres, in Florida, US. Who describes the dog as "sweet, gentle and loving."
“Oldest dog living - TobyKeith at 21 years 66 days old,” Guinness World Records wrote on Instagram while sharing the post.
As per the GWR, Gisela Shore adopted the dog from a animal centre, when it was just a few months old. Since then, TobyKeith is with her. Shore planned to sell away the dog because she was no longer able to take care of the dog. While she was planning to sell off the dog, Shore met an elderly couple to sell. During that time she was introduced to the couple as small Chihuahua and was initially named 'Peanut Butter'. After buying from the couple, Shore changed the dog's name to TobyKeith.
The average life expectancy of a Chihuahua ranges from 12 to 18 years but TobyKeith turned 20 years. With this Shore feel so happy about the dog.
Guinness World Records previously known as the Guinness book of World Records, it used to publish the activities of records in the book which gets published annually.
