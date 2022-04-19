21-yr-old Chihuahua is oldest living dog, figures in Guinness Record

Chennai: The Guinness World Records (GWR) took to their official Instagram account and confirmed a new record of a world's oldest dog. According to the official website, Chihuahua in Florida named TobyKeith is the "world's oldest living dog" at the age of 21 years and 66 days.

Now, the dog is owned by Gisela Shore of Greenacres, in Florida, US. Who describes the dog as "sweet, gentle and loving."

“Oldest dog living - TobyKeith at 21 years 66 days old,” Guinness World Records wrote on Instagram while sharing the post.