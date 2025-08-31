G Venkataraman appointed acting chief of Tamil Nadu police

CHENNAI: Senior IPS officer G Venkataraman, Director General of Police (Administration), was on Sunday given charge as acting Director General of Police/Head of Police Force, Tamil Nadu, following the retirement of Shankar Jiwal.

Jiwal was named Chairman of a newly formed Fire Commission, a day after he demitted office.

In another appointment, Vinit Dev Wankhede, Director General of Police (Headquarters), was posted as Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Ltd., in place of Shailesh Kumar Yadav, who also retired.

The orders were issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dheeraj Kumar.