From neglect to nurturing:School near city gets a special makeover

CHENNAI: This school in Kundrathur was once devoid of basic facilities like washrooms and proper shelter, and classrooms were vulnerable to flooding during rains. Despite being a special school, it lacked proper therapy equipment. However, it has undergone a remarkable transformation recently. Now adorned with artistic walls, the school offers all essential amenities. It has also introduced a sensory pathway for therapeutic purposes, truly becoming a nurturing environment for special children.

This remarkable transformation of the Panchayat Union Elementary School in Kundrathur for special children was made possible because of Nan Sei Foundation.

“There are around 439 schools for differently-abled children in Tamil Nadu. In this particular school in Kundrathur, 80% are children with autism and 20% are differently-abled. When we visited the school, there was a shortfall of basic amenities,” starts Annal, founder and managing director of the Nan Sei Foundation.

Started by a group of friends 10 years ago to help those in need, the foundation has arranged water facilities in three tribal villages, provided groceries to the needy in 26 districts in Tamil Nadu during the COVID-19 lockdown, made arrangements to obtain official documents like Aadhaar card and ration card in villages where people are ignorant of these documents and so on. Besides the two core members, the foundation has 10 members in its team.

When asked about the school project in Kundrathur, Annal says, “We came to know about this school through our friend Sathyamurthy, a lawyer. After obtaining permission from the government, we visited the school to inspect. We found the school lacked the basic facilities required for a school for special children. Parents requested a sensory pathway and sensory ball pit. After our study, we decided to change the whole structure of the school.” Research has proven that a sensory pathway helps special children in walking, while the sensory ball pit will help reduce the aggression present in children with autism.

Sensory pathway for differently-abled students

Students from Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Arts and Science College and a social service group, too, lent a helping hand in painting the walls of the school with colourful murals and messages about moral values. Now the school has a handwash area, washroom facility, a shed to prevent rainwater from entering the classrooms and steel shelves to store the therapy equipment.

Colourful school corridor with meaningful messages

The foundation has planned to take up some more works in the coming days. “Parents requested speech therapy in the school. So, from August 15 we are appointing a speech therapist. We are also planning to arrange transport facility for the students,” shares Annal, who says that the organisation takes up next project only after completing the current project. He also adds that the organisation is entirely self-funded.

“Our vision is to provide sustainable growth for a community and not give temporary solutions,” concludes Annal.

Anyone willing to support Nan Sei Foundation can contact the team at 8111036363.