Former Telangana CM & BRS chief KCR hospitalised after fall

Doctors are evaluating the condition of the BRS president, who is aged 69, and it might require a surgery, the sources said.

ByPTIPTI|8 Dec 2023 4:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-08 04:02:50.0  )
Former Telangana CM & BRS chief KCR hospitalised after fall
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
HYDERABAD: Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was undergoing treatment at a private super specialty hospital here after a fall on Thursday night and a fracture is suspected, sources in his office said.

Doctors are evaluating the condition of the BRS president, who is aged 69, and it might require a surgery, the sources said.

A medical bulletin would be issued, they said.

PTI

