Fire breaks out at bank branch in Madurai

The police patrol team noticed the fire and immediately informed the fire department who rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

ByANIANI|23 Sep 2023 4:19 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-23 04:28:56.0  )
Visuals from the spot

MADURAI: Afire broke out at a branch of State Bank of India (SBI) in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district in the early hours of Saturday, fire department officials said. The fire department officials informed that the fire had been extinguished.

According to the officials, a sudden fire broke out at a branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) near the Madurai Periyar Bus Stand at around 3 am on Saturday. The police patrol team noticed the fire and immediately informed the fire department who rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

The police have registered a case in the matter and an investigation is underway, the officials said. Further details on the incident are awaited.

