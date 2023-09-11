Begin typing your search...

Fine with 'Bharat': Anbumani Ramadoss

The PMK will soon announce its stand on alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, he added.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Sep 2023 2:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-11 04:20:10.0  )
Fine with Bharat: Anbumani Ramadoss
X

Anbumani Ramadoss

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

COIMBATORE: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said there is nothing wrong in changing the name of 'India' to 'Bharat'.

Addressing reporters in Dharmapuri, the PMK leader said the names of both India and Bharat have found a place in the Indian Constitution.

“Therefore, there is nothing wrong in using the name of Bharat in place of India,” he said.

On one nation, one election, Anbumani suggested that similar to the Lok Sabha polls, simultaneous polls for Assemblies could be conducted for all states across the nation in 2026.

He also took a dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for failing to fulfill the Hogenakkal surplus water scheme to overcome the water woes of Dharmapuri district. On the Cauvery row, Stalin should meet his Karnataka counterpart to explain the existing scenario and insist on opening dams to provide the required water for Tamil Nadu.

The PMK will soon announce its stand on alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, he added.

PMKBharathAnbumani RamadossLok Sabha PollsTNCoimbatore
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X