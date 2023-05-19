How Sara reacted when her Cannes hairdo was compared to grandmother

CANNES: Actor Sara Ali Khan is making waves at Cannes 2023 with her stylish looks.

After making a debut in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s lehenga, Sara gave out fashion goals in a black-and-white hued fusion saree, and her retro hairstyle perfectly amped her fashion game.

A few fans even compared the actor to her grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who is known for her regal looks in Indian outfits.

Sara took notice of the fans’ reactions and reacted to the comparison.

Taking to Instagram Story, Sara reacted to a collage that compared Sara’s retro hairstyle, to that of Sharmila Tagore’s royal hairdo.