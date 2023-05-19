Aishwarya scripts another Cannes history with her dramatic hooded gown

Earlier, Aishwarya’s one look from Cannes went viral before she hit the red carpet. Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a green sequined Valentino cape dress. She accentuated her look with transparent block heels.

“The OG is back,” a social media user commented. “The kind of bling we were waiting for,” another one wrote.

Aishwarya is in Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya. Recently, A fan club for the former Miss World uploaded a video of the mother-daughter duo’s grand welcome at Cannes with a flower bouquet.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d’Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.