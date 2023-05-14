Ruhee Dosani to showcase genderless fashion on Cannes red carpet

MUMBAI: Content creator and social media influencer Ruhee Dosani is set to make her debut on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. Ruhee, who also has a 9-to-5 job, will be redefining genderless fashion during her Cannes appearance.

Talking about it, Dosani said: "Starting with my We Desi group, then coming back to my country, I had no idea how my journey as an artiste would grow. Taking one Reel at a time, my vision was always to again go global with my craft.

"This milestone opportunity given by the Cannes Film Festival is an artiste's dream! It feels like my talent is being recognised by one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world."