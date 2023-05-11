Deepika to Anushka, Bollywood actors who aced nose ring look

Fashion

Nose Rings and Nose Pins have long been a part of Indian culture. However, it eventually became recognized for the sheer gloss and glamour it provided to women's outfits. Several B-town divas have popularised the look with their on-screen appearances.

Check out the beautiful actors who aced the nose-ring look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most beautiful Bollywood actors of recent times. Her cheerful attitude and have been her most valuable qualities since her debut on the big screen. In her debut film, ‘Kedarnath’, she wore a beautiful little nose ring that became an essential aspect of her much-loved persona.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika wore a little nose ring in the action comedy film ‘Chennai Express’ in which she portrayed the role of a South Indian woman. She is considered as one of the best Bollywood actors of the current time who has won many hearts with her brave and beautiful on- and off-screen presence.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has worn Nose Rings on several occasions and has completely nailed the look every time! From her rustic Indian appearance in the horror comedy film ‘Stree’ to her sophisticated guise in the film ‘Street Dancer 3D’, she has always looked stunning,

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma opted for a nose ring for her character as Alizeh in Karan Johar’s romantic film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’ She received a lot of praise for her performance. The film also starred actors Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

Ananya Panday

Actor Ananya Panday accessorized her look with a nose ring in the action romantic film ‘Khaali Peeli’ in which she was seen opposite actor Ishaan Khatter. Although the film failed to impress the audience but Ananya garnered a lot of praise from the audience.

