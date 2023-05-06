Kareena Kapoor Khan to Parineeti Chopra: Celebs spotted in Mumbai

MUMBAI: From studios to restaurants- Bollywood celebrities were spotted on Friday in Mumbai. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Parineeti Chopra, the stars unleashed their weekend vibes at sartorial best. Some went for amusements, while others were busy with their work commitments. Let's have a look at them...
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in Bandra. The actress wore a beautiful summer dress. she accentuated the charm with a sleek belt
Among engagement rumours, Parineeti Chopra was captured by the shutterbags. The actress waved at the paps.
Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak were spotted at a posh restaurant in Mumbai on Friday. Amrita wore a red hot short dress while Shakeel was seen at his casual best.
Shilpa Shetty was captured outside a posh food joint. She never goes wrong with her style statement. The actor wore a one-shoulder short dress
The "Dil Bechara" actor Sanjana Sanghi sported a full sleeved black t-shirt and blue jeans
