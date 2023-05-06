Bollywood actresses who exuded elegance in chikankari outfits

MUMBAI: Chikankari has always been women's favourite in India. Our Bollywood actresses also love wearing Lucknow's magical fabric, which imparts pure elegance.

Whether it is a wedding or a casual outing, divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have repeatedly stepped out flaunting chikankari-laden outfits. Many find chikankari suits as summer staple.

Chikankari white kurtas are perfect for summer. See how gracefully actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is sporting this embroidered outfit.