Bollywood actresses who exuded elegance in chikankari outfits

MUMBAI: Chikankari has always been women's favourite in India. Our Bollywood actresses also love wearing Lucknow's magical fabric, which imparts pure elegance.
Whether it is a wedding or a casual outing, divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have repeatedly stepped out flaunting chikankari-laden outfits. Many find chikankari suits as summer staple.
Chikankari white kurtas are perfect for summer. See how gracefully actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is sporting this embroidered outfit.
This chikankari look of Alaya F will definitely steal your attention. You can team up your chikankari kurta with statement earrings.
Not just a kurta one can also try wearing a chikankari saree. Check out this saree of Deepika Padukone. Isn't it classy?
In this image, you can see actress Athiya Shetty wearing designer Rahul Mishra's chikankari lehenga. Such lehengas look extremely beautiful during day weddings.
Bookmark this chikankari look. Undoubtedly, Katrina Kaif is looking as elegant as ever in this Manish Malhotra anarkali suit.
