B-town celebs in nerdy yet sexy looks

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs have always set an example for their fans with stylish wardrobes. It has always been cool to be a nerd in Hindi movies but now film stars are also experimenting with their appearance.
Be it Shraddha Kapoor's nerdy and casual look or Hrithik Roshan's studious dapper avatar, here we see how Bollywood actors are seen sporting the geek glasses in a stylish way.
Hrithik Roshan
Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan rocked the nerdy look and dropped a simple yet classic click in a white shirt. The 'Vikram Vedha' actor looked breathtaking and studious at the same time.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful and stunning actresses in the industry. Kat, who keeps winning millions of hearts with her smouldering pictures stunned everyone again with this nerdy look.
Shahid Kapoor
'Jab We Met' actor has always set an example for the youth with his style statement and he has been the inspiration for many. Shahid made his fans go in awe of his nerdy look and flaunted his toned biceps and arms.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor sported a nerdy and casual look and made her fans go gaga with her pleasing and refreshing smile. The actress was seen relaxing in her zone and her carefree appearance made her more cute and amazing.
Kartik Aryan
From his killer looks, and charming smile to his fashion sense, Kartik has been successful in grabbing the eyeballs. Gradually his style statement has evolved and becomes more appealing. No doubt, the 'Shehzada' wooed his fans in his printed shirts teamed with glasses.
