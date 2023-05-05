B-town celebs in nerdy yet sexy looks

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs have always set an example for their fans with stylish wardrobes. It has always been cool to be a nerd in Hindi movies but now film stars are also experimenting with their appearance.

Be it Shraddha Kapoor's nerdy and casual look or Hrithik Roshan's studious dapper avatar, here we see how Bollywood actors are seen sporting the geek glasses in a stylish way.

Hrithik Roshan

Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan rocked the nerdy look and dropped a simple yet classic click in a white shirt. The 'Vikram Vedha' actor looked breathtaking and studious at the same time.