Unique Met Gala looks of all time

NEW YORK: Met Gala automatically comes to mind when we hear the word "fashion" and it's obvious as the most notable and daring style moments have taken place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. As Met Gala 2023, let's take a trip down memory lane and take a glimpse at the most unique fashion moments from the red carpet of Hollywood's biggest fashion night.
Kim Kardashian
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian never fails to stun fans with her fashion statement. In 2021, Kim walked the Met Gala red carpet by going completely undercover. She wore an all-black head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble teamed with a ponytail and heels. Her outfit instantly became the talk of the town and was immediately titled one of her splashiest fashion moments of 2021.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka attended the 2019 Met Gala in a dramatic Dior gown with a furry cape and a corseted bodice.
Fredrik Robertsson
Unleashing his creativity, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed fashion addict Fredrik Robertsson arrived on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet in what can only be described as a sea creature-inspired look. He also bleached his hair and eyebrows. However, some people awkwardly confused Fredrik for actor Jared Leto.
Lady Gaga
Gaga’s entrance to the 2019 Met Gala was quite dramatic. Her 16-minute red-carpet performance involved four different iterations of her outfit: the shocking pink cape was removed to reveal a black strapless bustier gown, which was then unfastened to show off a pink fitted gown. When this was shed, an embellished bra and knickers were revealed as the final look.
Gigi Hadid
In 2022, Gigi surprised everyone by appearing on Met Gala red carpet wearing sultry red corset jumpsuit by Versace and a voluminous matching maroon cape, a creative take on the night's 'Gilded Glamour' theme.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry turned heads when she arrived as a candled chandelier - complete with lit bulbs - at the annual event in New York City.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android