Alia exudes princess vibes in white gown on Met Gala red carpet debut

This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in 'Heart of Stone'. Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'. The movie stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

Met Gala, one of the biggest fashion nights, is currently being held in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label, Page Six reported.

So you can expect celebrities to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld on the red carpet.

The Met Gala livestream is hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue's special correspondent.

Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Rose and Jennie from Blackpink and Lily-Rose Depp are also expected to walk the red carpet.