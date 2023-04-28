Summer 2023: Grooming guide for Men

NEW DELHI: The summer season has finally arrived and that sounds scary for your skin when you consider the sweat, tanning and rashes over it due to the scorching heat. Skipping your skincare can cost you a lot in the long run, so don’t be negligent and adopt a few grooming tips to keep your skin glowing and young.
The most vital habit you need to get in practice is regarding cleaning your skin to keep it healthy. Pick up a good face wash or at least clean it well with pure water frequently. This way you may avoid unwanted pimples and rashes.
Junk food can serve in the finest manner to your taste buds but it negatively impacts your skin. This summer season add fruits and healthy vegetables to create a balanced diet and get glowing skin.
The need of adding up the shield of sunscreen in the summer season is way too much than you think. It is highly advisable to apply an effective sunscreen of at least SPF 30 to beat the heat.
No one can ignore the bad odour caused by sweat in the summer season. But you can definitely pick up a strong perfume or deodorant in order to smell good and not let sweat ruin your impression.
The complete glow-up depends on the way you carry your beard but this is not only about looking handsome. Shaving properly with a good razor rather than the cheaper options available will do wonders for your skin.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android