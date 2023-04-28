Ranveer looks smoking hot in white suit at Tiffany event in New York

NEW YORK: Ranveer Singh reached in a white suit to rock the Tiffany and Co event in New York on Thursday.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday to share some of the pictures from the event. Ranveer looks smoking hot as he went for a white suit with a plunging neckline. He sported a layered neckpiece and black shades. He also adorned his white suit with precious jewels. Earlier, Ranveer was sharing posts from his New York vacation. He also shared the invitation card from the Tiffany event on his Instagram story suggesting he would attend the event.