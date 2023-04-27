Ananya Panday exudes Barbie vibes in pink dress, check out pics

MUMBAI: Actor Ananya Panday is an absolute fashionista. She never fails to impress the audience with her amazingly hot looks. On Wednesday, the actor took to her Instagram account and shared a new string of pictures from her latest photoshoot which she captioned, "this Barbie is ...," followed by a red heart emoticon.

In the pictures, the 'Liger' actor could be seen posing in a pink one-shoulder dress. She kept her makeup heavy and turned her hair into a bun. Ananya accessorized her look with long earrings. Soon after she shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Beautiful as always," a user wrote. Another user commented, "This Barbie is an icon." "PRETTIEST BARBIE," a user commented.

Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film. Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career." She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. 'Dream Girl 2' is all set to hit the theatres on August 25. She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'.