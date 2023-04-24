Malaika Arora to Kiara Advani raise temperature in Cut-Out dresses

MUMBAI: We will never get tired of discovering new trends in fashion as our Bolly divas never stop surprising us with their fashion game. For the last few years, A-listers to newbies of the tinsel town have been rocking cut-out dresses.

The peek-a-boo fashion is bold, edgy and sultry. The different cuts accentuate the divas' perfect curves and they flaunt them boldly. Let's have a look at our fashionistas, who make this fashion the talk of the town!

Kiara Advani

The new bride of bollywood sported this red cut-out dress at a recent event. She amped up the glamour quotient with no accessory look.