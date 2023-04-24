Malaika Arora to Kiara Advani raise temperature in Cut-Out dresses

MUMBAI: We will never get tired of discovering new trends in fashion as our Bolly divas never stop surprising us with their fashion game. For the last few years, A-listers to newbies of the tinsel town have been rocking cut-out dresses.
The peek-a-boo fashion is bold, edgy and sultry. The different cuts accentuate the divas' perfect curves and they flaunt them boldly. Let's have a look at our fashionistas, who make this fashion the talk of the town!
Kiara Advani
The new bride of bollywood sported this red cut-out dress at a recent event. She amped up the glamour quotient with no accessory look.
Kriti Sanon
The 'Mimi' actor sported this vibrant blue cut-out dress with all swag. She teamed up golden hoops with the dress.
Malaika Arora
The ever-gorgeous Malaika sported this black cut-out dress with ease and style. The cut around the waist stole the limelight.
Janhvi Kapoor
The 'Dhadak' actor experiments with her looks and she looks gorgeous in this blue velvet cut-out dress.
Shehnaaz Gill
The rising star sported a black cut-out dress with all ease and comfort.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android