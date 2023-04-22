Ranbir Kapoor to Kirti Sanon, celebs spotted in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Several celebrities are pretty often spotted in the city, if you live in Mumbai, you certainly have a good chance to see them easily. Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan among others were seen recently.
Actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport. He donned a simple white kurta pyjama and was seen carrying his phone in his hand.
Saif will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India film ‘Adipurush’ alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra was snapped at the Mumbai airport in simple casuals. She wore a white top paired with a denim palazzo and a long black over-shirt
Shilpa kept her makeup heavy, her hair open and was seen carrying her handbag.
Actor Preity Zinta was clicked outside a salon in Mumbai in a black shirt and blue jeans.
Kriti Sanon was snapped at the Mumbai airport. She looked beautiful in a white one-piece dress and was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the paps.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor clicked outside the T-series office in a simple white T-shirt and blue jeans. He accessorized his look with a colourful cap and black shades.
