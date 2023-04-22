Deepika to Raveena: Have a look at tattoos of Tinsel Town Queens

MUMBAI: There was a time when tattoos were new, fresh and trendy. Over the years, tattoos have made their permanent place in pop culture. From a single dot to a widespread one, tattoos speak volumes. They reflect a person's inner beliefs, strands of thoughts and most importantly what they stand for.
Our Bollywood divas at times follow trends as well as set new ones with their tattoos. Let's have a look at this body art which hasn't lost its charm for the Bolly Queens.
Deepika Padukone
Gone are the days, when Deepika Padukone used to sport 'RK' tattoo on her nape. The 'Piku' actor has got a new one and it's the name of her cosmetics brand, that she got inked just below her ears.
Priyanka Chopra
The 'desi girl' calls herself 'daddy's little girl' and she got it inked on her right hand. These words are personal to the 'Citadel' actor as she used to share a close bond with her father.
Sonakshi Sinha
The daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha sports a little star-marked tattoo on her collarbone. It ramps up her glamour quotient.
Raveena Tandon
The 90s actor Raveena can give a run to the contemporary ones as she follows the trend quite faithfully. The scorpion tattoo on Raveena looks ravishing as she looks always.
Sanya Malhotra
The 'Badhai Ho' actor has multiple tattoos on her two hands and she sports them with ease and confidence.
