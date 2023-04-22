Deepika to Raveena: Have a look at tattoos of Tinsel Town Queens

MUMBAI: There was a time when tattoos were new, fresh and trendy. Over the years, tattoos have made their permanent place in pop culture. From a single dot to a widespread one, tattoos speak volumes. They reflect a person's inner beliefs, strands of thoughts and most importantly what they stand for.

Our Bollywood divas at times follow trends as well as set new ones with their tattoos. Let's have a look at this body art which hasn't lost its charm for the Bolly Queens.

Deepika Padukone

Gone are the days, when Deepika Padukone used to sport 'RK' tattoo on her nape. The 'Piku' actor has got a new one and it's the name of her cosmetics brand, that she got inked just below her ears.