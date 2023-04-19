Pooja, Sidharth promote ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’: Check outfits

MUMBAI: The team of the upcoming family entertainer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is currently busy in promoting their film. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Salman Khan in the lead role and is all set to hit the big screens on April 21, 2023.
Actor Pooja Hegde looked gorgeous in a red one-piece dress. She kept her hair open and makeup heavy and was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the paps.
She completed her look with minimal jewellery. ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ marks her first on-screen collaboration with Salman Khan.
TV actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari, who is entering the world of cinema with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', gathered the eyeballs with her stunning look.
Palak donned a sleeveless deep-neck denim crop top paired with matching jeans. She kept her makeup heavy and her hair open and completed her look with statement jewellery.
‘Dhoom 3’ actor Sidharth Nigam looked dapper in a black sweatshirt paired with beige cargo pants.
Dancer and actor Raghav Juyal opted for a blue shirt paired with loose grey pants. He was seen interacting with the paps.
Actor Vinali Bhatnagar looked beautiful in a light blue co-ord set. She kept her hair open and was seen flaunting her adorable smile in front of the shutterbugs.
