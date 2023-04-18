Take a cue from Bollywood celebrities to glam up your Eid festive outfit

MUMBAI: Eid is around the corner and everyone is waiting to bond over sumptuous meals, meet and greet friends and relatives. The joyous festival also sees people looking their best in ethnic ensembles.

From women donning elegant Anarkali suits to men unleashing their fashionable avatars in kurtas, Muslims around the world leave no stone unturned to add glam quotient to the festivities.

If you are confused about what to wear this Eid-Ul-Fitr, then you should definitely take a cue from our Bollywood celebrities. We rounded up some of the best ethnic looks worn by actors from tinsel town, check out.

Sonam Kapoor

The Anarkali suit worn by Sonam Kapoor is perfect for Eid celebrations. If black is your colour, then you should surely buy something like this suit. Sonam's suit is from the collection of designer Masaba Gupta's label House of Masaba.

Don't miss to check out the chands embroidered on the suit. Sonam chose to complete her regal look with a pearl jewellery set, comprising a choker, floral earrings and a ring.