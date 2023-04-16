Fashion game: Look at these smart workwear to add in your wardrobe

Fashion

Look at these options below for some fresh 2023 spring additions to your professional wardrobe.
Choosing summer outfits for your everyday work can be tricky because deciding what to wear in scorching heat is itself a task. If you are also struggling with this or have thought to change your closet this Spring, then fret not.

Blazer and denim

A blazer is a must-have for the office collection. It would look great with a classy white shirt, a pair of leather pants or stylish cigarette pants, a big gold neckpiece or earrings and some low-heeled business shoes.

Pantsuit

To give a boss lady vibes, can go for a fitted pantsuit. Just a makeup minimal with a little shimmer on cheekbones and open hair you are ready to grab lots of compliments.

Monotone look

Like Kareena Kapoor opted for a stylish printed black shirt and black jeans. You can go for a such look. And to enhance your outfit, add pop-coloured footwear or accessories.

Ethnic suit

If we are talking about office wear, so how we can forget about elegant yet versatile clothing pieces which is none other than a kurta pyjama set. Can you carry it with a dupatta or without dupatta.

Tunic dress

You can opt for a cotton tunic dress to stay comfortable the whole day at your work.

