Fashion game: Look at these smart workwear to add in your wardrobe

Choosing summer outfits for your everyday work can be tricky because deciding what to wear in scorching heat is itself a task. If you are also struggling with this or have thought to change your closet this Spring, then fret not.
Blazer and denim
A blazer is a must-have for the office collection. It would look great with a classy white shirt, a pair of leather pants or stylish cigarette pants, a big gold neckpiece or earrings and some low-heeled business shoes.
Pantsuit
To give a boss lady vibes, can go for a fitted pantsuit. Just a makeup minimal with a little shimmer on cheekbones and open hair you are ready to grab lots of compliments.
Monotone look
Like Kareena Kapoor opted for a stylish printed black shirt and black jeans. You can go for a such look. And to enhance your outfit, add pop-coloured footwear or accessories.
Ethnic suit
If we are talking about office wear, so how we can forget about elegant yet versatile clothing pieces which is none other than a kurta pyjama set. Can you carry it with a dupatta or without dupatta.
Tunic dress
You can opt for a cotton tunic dress to stay comfortable the whole day at your work.
