Tara Sutaria raises the temperature in bikini, pics inside

MUMBAI: Actor Tara Sutaria has treated her fans with a glimpse of her vacation to the Maldives.
She raised the glam quotient with her hot look in a neon green bikini. Tara took to Instagram and dropped a picture where she can be seen resting by the seaside.
Meanwhile, on the film front,Tara will be seen in her upcoming film, 'Apurva' 'Apurva' is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will see Tara in a never seen avatar, based on a story that will keep audiences hooked right to the very end.
Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android