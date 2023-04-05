Love from ear to ear: Deepika to Rashmika sport earcuffs

MUMBAI: A small piece of jewellery could be the game changer for your entire look! They are bold, edgy and definitely trendy! Bollywood heroines are now amping up their glamour quotient with earcuffs. Interestingly, earcuffs can be part of minimalist as well as maximalist trends. From Deepika Padukone to Rashmika Mandanna, all seem smitten by the trend and have been flaunting it at various recent events. Let's have a look at the latest...