Udaipur diaries: Sara Ali Khan raises temperature in red bikini

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was seen in 'Gaslight'. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, 'Gaslight' also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles.

The film is streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 31. 'Gaslight' has been a learning curve for Sara.

"The character and story is very distinctive from the ones I have played before. The film has given me an opportunity to expand my horizons in acting and introduce different shades of Sara to my fans. It is an interesting whodunit and will keep the audience at the edge of their seats till the end. It has been an exciting journey during the shoot. Gaslight also marks my second association with Disney+ Hotstar and I am looking forward to audience reactions once they watch it," she had earlier said.

Sara also has Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled rom-com film opposite Vicky Kaushal and Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' in her kitty.