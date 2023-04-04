Hrithik Roshan shares pictures with "lady in red", Sussanne reacts

MUMBAI: While leading Bollywood celebs turned out in their super-stylish avatars at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad exuded style while sending out serious couple goals at the event.

For the last few months, Hrithik and Saba have been commenting on each other's social media posts. After attending the Saturday event of the NMACC, Hrithik and Saba posted pictures on Instagram of them flashing smiles for the lenses.

One frame showed Hrithik looking at Saba in a manner exuding his feelings for her while Saba's eyes are fixed at the camera. The 'Rocket Boys' star looked vibrant in a red fusion gown while Hrithik chose a black kurta paired with pyjamas for the evening.

Sharing the pictures, Hrithik wrote in the caption, "With lady in red." Reacting to his pictures, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan posted a couple of emojis.