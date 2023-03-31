Slaylewks: Revolutionizing beauty digitally

CHENNAI: We live in a digital era where groceries can be bought online, intercity food delivery is possible and accommodation can be booked at nooks and corners of cities. And now, there is a new app to discover salons in chennai.

Slaylewks is a new app to book salon appointments where they promise to help you “Slay your looks.” It is available on web and android.

Beauty should not be a hassle, everyone needs a little pampering and looking good should not cost a bomb. With Slaylewks, you can find services that suit your preference and budget with just a few clicks. This beauty exclusive app is set to revolutionise the way beauty services are discovered. The increased focus on grooming has led to proliferation of salons in the city and while customers are spoilt for choice, sometimes they are confused with all these options.

“Every segment is digitised and consumers are more tech savvy than ever. 90 % of consumers are looking for quick ways to research on any service online before purchasing – hence the need for a seamless way to discover good quality salons and services,” says Slaylewks CEO & founder, Anuthama Murugesan.

“Some salons are having to shell out heavily in their early days to market themselves; an unsustainable approach in today’s cut throat margins. This is where Slaylewks steps in providing the salon a digital presence and find its foot in the market. In this manner, Slaylewks hopes to bridge the gap between salons and customers", she adds.

The app focuses on collecting reviews from customers to make the experience better as reviews, suggestions and opinions matter the most while selecting a service.

Currently, the app has more than 100+ salons all over Chennai varying from Spas and Salons. Slaylewks plans to expand into the freelancer segment which is highly disaggregated and where many freelancers with expertise are struggling to market their work. Customers can soon find freelancers for makeup, hairdressing and bridal services and put their hours of researching behind them.