Virat-Anushka, Deepika-Ranveer steal attention at sports event

MUMBAI: Thursday night turned out to be a special one for Virat-Anushka and Deepika-Ranveer’s fans.

The star couples along with other personalities came under the same roof to celebrate the achievements of Indian players who have been making the country proud.

They all posed for paparazzi before attending Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai.

Virat and Anushka arrived at the awards ceremony in stylish avatars. While Virat was looking dapper in a black suit, Anushka looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder purple dress.

Anushka shared the pictures on her Instagram account.

Take a look at how Virat and Anushka, who are fondly called Virushka by fans, raised the glam quotient.