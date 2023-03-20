Summer Special make-ups: Take inspiration from these bolly beauties

Women face the dilemma whether to go overboard or minimal in terms of make-up during summer. Our Bollywood heroines show that it's about the personal calibre and how one can pull off a look. Bold lips or nude lips, dewy look, rainbow eye shadow or no eye shadow... the choice is yours. Follow the paths of Bollywood heroines...
Ananya Panday
The red lip is one of those looks that do not need a reason, weather or situation. You put it on and it instantly brightens your face. If you don't feel like putting make up, just go for red lips.
Priyanka Chopra
Stick to your normal make-up and instead of your regular black kohl, choose any colour of kohl that catches your imagination or matches with your attire.
Anushka Sharma
Highlighters have always been a make-up product that can lift even the simplest of looks. But, the summer season is when you can see the highlighter in its most charming self.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Nude lipstick is here to balance your vibrant summer looks. The trick is to choose a shade which is similar to your natural skin tone.
Sara Ali Khan
You can choose Sara's style of adding fluttery lashes and shimmery lids. Make sure your eye makeup draws the highlight.
