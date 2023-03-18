Learn from Kareena Kapoor how to nail safari chic look, check pics

MUMBAI: We can't get enough of Kareena Kapoor Khan's chic style in Africa! Every day, the diva is treating her fans with some fashion goals. On Saturday, Kareena posted a super stylish picture of herself in which she is seen posing against a jeep.

Style diva Bebo was dressed in a light-coloured kurta and pants. She completed her look with a black shade and boots. Kareena wrote in the caption, "It's called Safari Chic."