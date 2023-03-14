Oscars 2023: Best dressed celebs of the night

LOS ANGELES: It's the biggest of the Hollywood night. Fashion can't go wrong. And it didn't. The A-listers of Hollywood arrived at L.A.’s Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood adding a unique touch to their fashion game.
From voluminous gowns to vintage jewellery, the red carpet witnessed stars at their sartorial best.
From Deepika Padukone to Michelle Yeoh, From Ana de Armas to Lady Gaga... all dazzled at the occasion. Let's analyse the lookbook of the international icons from the 95th Academy Awards.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett indeed exuded a queenly vibe in a richly toned purple organza gown by Moschino, beautifully draped and featuring an exaggerated bow neckline.
Cara Delevingne
The actor looks ravishing in crimson one-shoulder silk gown, which featured an impeccable fit and perfect details like the lush bow at her shoulder.
Halle Berry
She looked glamorous in a white halter gown by Tamara Ralph, featuring a high-neck collar, a peekaboo cutout at the torso, an asymmetrical wrapped waistline, and a trailing skirt with a hip-high slit.
Ana de Armas
The 'Blonde' star wore a silver silk organza mermaid gown featuring a long train. she completed the look with white gold and C, a bracelet and a ring.
Deepika Padukone
The Indian beauty who made the nation proud on the global stage opted for an off-shoulder velvet black gown from Louis Vuitton. She completed the look with a diamond drop necklace.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga also wore a look that highlighted the night’s trend in corset boning, a gown that was fresh from Donatella Versace’s high-wattage show.
Nicole Kidman
Her custom Giorgio Armani Privé single-sleeved black gown featured oversized silver-beaded roses on the shoulder and at the waist of this design fully embellished with paillettes.
Michelle Yeoh
The lady of the moment looked elegant and ethereal in a Dior Haute Couture gown crafted of feathers embroidered on ivory silk organza.
Fan Bingbing
The actor wore a Tony Ward Couture, consisting of a silver beaded gown paired with a silk taffeta evening coat in a brilliant emerald.
