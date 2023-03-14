Oscars 2023: Best dressed celebs of the night

LOS ANGELES: It's the biggest of the Hollywood night. Fashion can't go wrong. And it didn't. The A-listers of Hollywood arrived at L.A.’s Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood adding a unique touch to their fashion game.

From voluminous gowns to vintage jewellery, the red carpet witnessed stars at their sartorial best.

From Deepika Padukone to Michelle Yeoh, From Ana de Armas to Lady Gaga... all dazzled at the occasion. Let's analyse the lookbook of the international icons from the 95th Academy Awards.