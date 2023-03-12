Taapsee Pannu looks radiant in red gown, check out

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu made heads turn with her look at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023. The 'Thappad' star turned muse for designer Monisha Jaising on Saturday.

She walked the ramp in a red shimmery gown. Her embroidered gown was encrusted with sequins. She accentuated her look with a broad golden necklace. For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup and kept her curly hair open.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Taapsee will be seen starring opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki'.

It is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki is set to release in theatres on December 22, 2023.

The script has been written by Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. She also has 'Haseen Dillruba 2' in her kitty. The sequel will star Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal as well.

Jayprasad Desai will helm the second part. Directed by Vini Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon 'Haseen Dillruba' premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.