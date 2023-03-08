Holi Special: Bollywood-inspired outfits for playing colours

MUMBAI: Gone are those days when Holi and white outfits were synonymous. Nowadays, women try outfits of different colours and shades on Holi. From Dungarees to tie-and-dye, you can choose your comfort cloth for this Holi. Need some inspiration? Then check out our Bollywood divas who had set some fashion goals with white dresses.

All-white salwar kameez

An all-white salwar kameez never goes out of trend. It looks simple yet gorgeous. You can team up with a pop-up colour dupatta also.