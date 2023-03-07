Deepika Padukone nails goth-inspired look at Paris Fashion Week

In the image, Deepika is seen striking a stylish pose. She accentuated her dress by carrying a stylish black bag. She paired the coat with black long boots and laced stockings.

She opted for wavy hair and her kohl-rimmed eyes definitely caught the attention.

Reacting to her picture, actress Ridhima Pandit commented, "mann" Fans also heaped praises on Deepika over her look.

"The temperature has gotten high," a social media user commented.

"Awestruck," another one commented.

Before marking her presence at Nicolas Ghesquiere's show in the French Capital, Louis Vuitton dropped a video of Deepika on Instagram.