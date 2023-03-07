Deepika Padukone nails goth-inspired look at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS: Not only Priyanka Chopra but Deepika Padukone, too, left everyone in awe with her look at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week (PFW).



Deepika wore Louis Vuitton's leather stud button coat at PFW. Sharing a glimpse of her goth-inspired look, she took to Instagram and dropped a picture.



In the image, Deepika is seen striking a stylish pose. She accentuated her dress by carrying a stylish black bag. She paired the coat with black long boots and laced stockings.

She opted for wavy hair and her kohl-rimmed eyes definitely caught the attention.



Reacting to her picture, actress Ridhima Pandit commented, "mann"

Fans also heaped praises on Deepika over her look.

"The temperature has gotten high," a social media user commented.

"Awestruck," another one commented.



Before marking her presence at Nicolas Ghesquiere's show in the French Capital, Louis Vuitton dropped a video of Deepika on Instagram.

Have a look: