Kim Kardashian wears super-tight skirt, struggles to walk

WASHINGTON: Kim Kardashian is once again making headlines for her fashion choices!

Kim recently attended Milan Fashion Week and, although she did not walk the runway, she made headlines for her super-tight attire.

Her 'struggle' was captured in a video posted by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton on their Instagram Stories on Saturday.

Dolce & Gabbana created the glittering red two-piece suit worn by Kim. The outfit included a bralette at the top and a floor-length skirt at the bottom that fitted the mom of four's beautiful curves.

Kim finished off her look with a similar mini-purse from Dolce & Gabbana and a pair of black patent leather mules.

Check out the video here: