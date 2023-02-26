5 outfit tips that'll come in handy if love clubbing on weekends!

NEW DELHI: If you love the idea of clubbing on weekends and find it difficult to keep up with the all-night enthusiasm, either it's got to do something with the uncomfortable outfit you're wearing or not liking the idea of 'clubbing' all together!

While we can't do anything about the latter, we can definitely look into what outfit ideas would come in handy if you plan to pull an all-nighter at a club! Sample these;

1. Wear sneakers

Clubbing plans exceed 2-3 hours and that could mean sore feet if you wear heels!

The best advice for that would be to go wearing sneakers, and with so many designs in the market these days, sneakers look really cool.