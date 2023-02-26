5 outfit tips that'll come in handy if love clubbing on weekends!

NEW DELHI: If you love the idea of clubbing on weekends and find it difficult to keep up with the all-night enthusiasm, either it's got to do something with the uncomfortable outfit you're wearing or not liking the idea of 'clubbing' all together!
While we can't do anything about the latter, we can definitely look into what outfit ideas would come in handy if you plan to pull an all-nighter at a club! Sample these;
1. Wear sneakers
Clubbing plans exceed 2-3 hours and that could mean sore feet if you wear heels!
The best advice for that would be to go wearing sneakers, and with so many designs in the market these days, sneakers look really cool.
2. Don't layer much
Clubbing basically means dancing, and there are high chances of feeling extremely hot on the dance floor—so it's advisable to wear something easy-breezy. Avoid jackets and coats.
3. Never wear white
A club is a crowded place and most people buy themselves drinks so the chances of someone spilling their drink on you are very high.
White is a bad idea, especially if you're anywhere near wine.
4. Don't wear something too tight
Avoid shapewear under the dress that makes you feel too uncomfortable beyond an hour! If you're planning to stay at the club for more than 2-3 hours, wear something light, easy to manage, and comfortable.
PS: Shorts are any day a much better option than a dress.
5. Always carry a small sling bag
It gets difficult to carry a big bag because when you go clubbing, you usually don't have a place to keep your belongings. So a tote bag is a big no!
A small sling bag is handy because you can carry your cards and makeup in it, yet you don't have to depend on someone to watch it for you!
A fanny pack is also a great option.
