Uorfi stuns in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree

Uorfi also shared the pictures on her Instagram feed. Not only the pictures it was also the caption of her post that grabbed the attention of netizens. In the caption, Uorfi revealed how no designer gave her clothes for appearances and that led her to make her own outfits using her creativity.

However, her clothes often get criticised by people. "I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who I am. No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own. Abu Sandeep have changed that for me.@abujanisandeepkhosla," she wrote.