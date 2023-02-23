Bobby, Gajraj, Rakeysh attend Manoj starrer 'Gulmohar' screening

The makers of 'Gulmohar' hosted a special screening for the insiders of the hindi industry on Wednesday in Mumbai. Helmed by Rahul Chittella, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles. Manoj was the star attraction of the evening. His friends Bobby Deol, Gajraj Rao, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Ashutosh Rana attended the screening and gave a thumbs up to the movie.