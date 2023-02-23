Bobby, Gajraj, Rakeysh attend Manoj starrer 'Gulmohar' screening

The makers of 'Gulmohar' hosted a special screening for the insiders of the hindi industry on Wednesday in Mumbai. Helmed by Rahul Chittella, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles. Manoj was the star attraction of the evening. His friends Bobby Deol, Gajraj Rao, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Ashutosh Rana attended the screening and gave a thumbs up to the movie.
Manoj Bajpayee chose a sea-green coloured blazer teaming it up with his pants for the occasion. Ashutosh Rana sported a red-coloured jacket and a red shade for the evening.
Bobby Deol came to show his support for Manoj. He was dressed in a tee and denim.
The 'Rang de Basanti' director came in his casual avatar. His white beard made the style statement.
Gajraj Rao came at his traditional best. He wore a blue jacket over his printed shirt.
It's a Family man reunion at the Gulmohar screening. Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar joined Manoj and the fans could not keep their calm.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android