Flying Stars: Celebs who were recently spotted at airports

Getting papped at airports has become an integral part of celeb life. Whether stars are going for a family vacation or promotional work, paps already know. New stories are built, fans mob the celebs…Airports remain witnesses to all such affairs. Like most of the days of the week, stars were spotted at airports on Sunday as well. Let’s have a look at them.
Akshay Kumar with family
Twinning in black, Akshay Kumar, his wife Twinkle Khanna and their daughter Nitara were spotted at Mumbai Airport.
Ranbir Kapoor
Black seems to be the colour of the day. Donning a black jacket and a cap Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha flew for the promotion of her new movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. She has chosen a floral kurta of a pastel shade.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
The lovebirds made an appearance at the airport. Jaccky wore a white tee. Rakul wore a jacket on top of a white bralette.
Keerthy Suresh
The South actor sported a lovely smile and waved at the paparazzi at the airport.
