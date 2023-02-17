'Bride' Kiara exudes elegance with parents in this wedding picture

Kiara's mom and dad were seen dressed in Manish Malhotra's sorbet tinted custom couture. In the other picture, the mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in pink lehengas.

For the ceremony, Kiara wore a pink lehenga, which is designed by Manish Malhotra.

The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes.

Real Swarovski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle. The new bride chose diamond Jewellery by Manish Malhotra for her big day.

The neckpiece features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds.

She was seen wearing a diamond ring, prompting speculations that it is her wedding ring.

The 'Shershaah' couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, a resort near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12.

Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many more celebs attended the grand reception.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship.

They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.