Thom Browne channels ‘Little Prince’ in heartfelt NYFW show

NEW YORK: The beloved novella “The Little Prince” tells us that we see clearly only with our hearts — that what is essential is invisible to the eye. Fair enough. But Thom Browne, in a fashion show channeling the famed 1943 tale, couldn’t help but dazzle the eye, too.

Those lucky enough to get a seat at a Browne runway show know what they’re getting into by now — which is, basically, anything but a typical runway show. Rather, Browne’s shows are elaborate, lengthy, fully realized theatrical productions, with backstories and narration and music, along with fashions featuring endlessly inventive craftsmanship.