Fashion

Valentine themed outfits: Rock your favourite colour palette

Western, Indo-western or traditional, whatever dress you choose, make sure the colour and cut suit you perfect. Red, white, black... These colours can’t go wrong with your valentine's date
Representative image
Representative image
ANI

MUMBAI: As Valentine’s day is around the corner, you have to look your best. Western, Indo-western or traditional, whatever dress you choose, make sure the colour and cut suit you perfect. Red, white, black... These colours can’t go wrong with your valentine's date. Don’t go overboard. Don’t compromise your comfort level as well.

Red gown

Valentine's Day and colour red or maroon go hand in hand. Strapless, halter neck or Bardot...choose your favourite cut and rock the gown...

Hot Pink Dress

Love has another shade, which is hot pink. You can choose a short dress or a long maxi dress. The colour has to give you the vibes of love, warmth and festivity.

Black Bodycon

Classy whiteThe black bodycon dress is quite in. If you don't find anything like that, go for a safe one with broader straps.

Classy white

If you want to feel like a princess, go for a white ruffled gown. The 'Bridgerton' fame victorian gowns will also look pretty.

Short and chic dress

You don't want to experiment? You don't want to try something new? Then pick your fav short dress and team it up with your fav boots or snickers. This will surely floor your significant other.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Fashion
Valentine
Valentine’s Day
Favourite colour palette
Valentine themed outfits
Indo-western

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in