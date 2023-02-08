Fashion

Together for leather

The products displayed at the show were sustainable and eco-friendly.
(L to R) Manasa Varanasi; Rahul Rajashekaran; Prachi
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The leather fashion show hosted by the Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers and Exporters Association took place on February 1 at ITC Grand Chola. The products displayed at the show were sustainable and eco-friendly. Thirteen showstoppers and other models participated at the event. The show was attended by celebrities.

Sini Shetty

Sara

Rahul Rajashekaran

Pragnya Ayyagari

Prachi

Manmeet

Manasa Varanasi

Divita Rai

Anmol

Ankita, Marcha and Priyanka

