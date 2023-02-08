Together for leather

CHENNAI: The leather fashion show hosted by the Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers and Exporters Association took place on February 1 at ITC Grand Chola. The products displayed at the show were sustainable and eco-friendly. Thirteen showstoppers and other models participated at the event. The show was attended by celebrities.
Sini Shetty
Sara
Rahul Rajashekaran
Pragnya Ayyagari
Prachi
Manmeet
Manasa Varanasi
Divita Rai
Anmol
Ankita, Marcha and Priyanka
